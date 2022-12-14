A cold start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s across the state. We warm into the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be strong out of the north, ushering in cooler temperatures and dryer air. Winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH this afternoon.

Strong winds will work to pick up snowfall that is still on the ground in the northwestern corner of the state. Blowing snow will impact visibility. Slick spots are also possible on roadways. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Cheyenne, Sherman, and Dundy counties through 6 PM CST.

Over the next three days, temperatures will be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies. We stay on the cool side, so be sure to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans.

Strong winds remain out of the northwest tomorrow, and that is what helps keep temperatures in the 30s. Winds will gust up to 45 MPH on Thursday and keep wind chills much colder than our actual air temperatures.

This push of cold air will affect most of the Plains. Cold air will creep south and cause much of the United States to sit below average this weekend.

Below-average temperatures are not going anywhere any time soon. Cold air moves in and makes itself at home. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 30s through next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 40 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 35 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll