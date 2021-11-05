Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brighter skies and temperatures on the rise

Skies have cleared out but a few clouds will track west to east through the day. However, skies will not be as gloomy as earlier this week and we will still see sunshine.

After a chilly start, south winds will turn breezy today and help us warm nicely into the 60s and 70s. The warmest afternoon temperatures will be found to the west.

Lows will dip back down into the 30s to low 40s. Even though early risers will need the heavy coat again, these temperatures are actually close to normal for this time of year.

We will see even more sunshine Saturday and high temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s.

It is November after all so you will want to take advantage of this warmer air by spending some time outside and briefly opening up some windows to let some fresh air in. Another reason to enjoy this warming trend is because we will cool back down next week.

A front moves in early in the week and will gradually cool us back down closer to average. It could spark a few showers between Central and Eastern Kansas Wednesday. Another trailing disturbance could spark a shower late Thursday, we will have to monitor the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in to the north. The work week ends with more of a chill in the air.