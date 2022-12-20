One last day of temperatures above freezing before the bitter cold invades. For those who need to pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts, tomorrow is the day to get it done! Temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s across the state.

The blast of arctic air arrives late Wednesday night as a cold front drags across the state. Northerly winds will rush in behind it and drop temperatures significantly.

Dangerously cold winds chills as low as 35 below zero can be expected on Thursday. That is why the entire state is under Wind Chill Warnings from Wednesday night through Friday.

This cold front also brings snowfall to the region. Flakes will start to fly Wednesday evening across northwestern Kansas as the cold front crawls into the state.

Snowfall sweeps south as the cold front advances. Visibility will be impacted, so be careful if you plan on heading out on roadways early Thursday morning.

The heaviest accumulations of snowfall stay off to the northeast. Those along the I-70 corridor have the best chance of seeing accumulations of a few inches. Those elsewhere in the state will see anywhere from trace amounts to up to an inch of snowfall.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches cover much of the state from Wednesday night through Friday morning. For those traveling on Thursday in preparation for the holidays, be careful on roadways and watch out for slick spots. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility on roadways.

Temperatures remain in the freezer through Friday but gradually rise back to the 30s by Christmas Day. We will slowly inch back toward our seasonal average by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 39 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: 0 Wind: S/N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 3 Lo: -5 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 31 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll