Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s.

Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.

As the front pushes through on Tuesday morning, light snow should begin to form for those in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

This light snow likely hangs with us into lunchtime. We are not expecting too much as far as travel concerns go. Remember, our ground is super warm after a few milder days. Some of the snow will melt on contact with the ground, but could stick on contact with grassy surfaces.

As the small disturbance tries to move southeast, it likely encounters some drier air and falls apart. Still, a few light flurries are possible in central Kansas during the afternoon and early evening. The front clears all of us also by the end of the afternoon and blustery conditions take over.

A dusting to an inch of snow will be possible in northwest Kansas, with light snow showers only for those to the south and east. Some localized spots in far northwest Kansas could exceed an inch.

Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the morning for many of us, especially those in southern Kansas. As the front invades, we fall from the 40s into the 30s by the afternoon.

It is a roller coaster of temperatures for the upcoming week. Expect some cooler air to settle in for the next few days. This is brief as a stint of warmer air surges back by Friday. Kansas. No major storm systems are on the way after Tuesday. This is a rather dry stretch.

The extended outlook favors near-average or slightly below-average temperatures here across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 21 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears