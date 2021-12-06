Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start to the work week

Be ready for a colder start to the work week. After we wrapped up a mild weekend, a cold front came through and now colder air is spilling into the area.

Early risers closer to Eastern Kansas could see a brief sprinkle or snowflake but this chance will drop as we approach daybreak.

Winds behind the front will be breezy to start the day with the strongest winds in South Central Kansas. Winds will not be as strong as the day progresses but a brisk breeze will stick around. Winds this morning are making it feel as low as the single digits and even below zero to the northwest.

We will only rebound to the 30s and 40s. Coats will need to stay on all day today.

Monday’s skies will start bright and end with a few more clouds. Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a disturbance moves into the Plains. Clouds could squeeze out a few snowflakes tonight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures will improve by a few degrees but it will still be a chilly, cloudy day. A breeze will make the 40s feel more like the 30s. As the disturbance tracks from the Plains into the Midwest, there will still be a chance for a few sprinkles or snowflakes but most of us will miss out.

Temperatures will improve the rest of the week and we will return to milder 60s Thursday and Friday before another chilly drop over the weekend.

Another system will move into the Plains Friday. There will be a chance for rain mixed with snow to the northwest and Southeast into early Saturday but most of us will once again miss out on the moisture.