Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder winds of change coming, dry conditions persist

A cold front has moved through and temperatures are still dropping with the coldest air this morning to the west.

After a gusty day yesterday, there will still be a breeze to start the work week. We will need to continue to monitor the threat of grassland fires, especially to the west.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

We will start the day with a bright sunrise but clouds will increase as the day progresses. This will lead to a chance of rain tonight.

Western Kansas will miss out on any moisture while any raindrops stay along and to the east of the Kansas Turnpike. Lows will be chilly in the 20s to the 40s. Lows will also be safely above freezing where there is a chance of rain.

Waking up Tuesday morning, rain will mainly be to the east of Wichita and will quickly track to the east of the area.

Another cold front rolls through and winds will be gusty. The threat of fires will need to be monitored closely again.

Highs will range from the 30s to the 60s Tuesday. Everyone will be colder by Wednesday. We will start mid-week in the single digits to the low 20s Wednesday morning. We will rebound back above average by the end of the work week but another big temperature drop follows to start the new year.

A Saturday system will need to be monitored closely. Track, timing, and temperatures will be key. So far, it is looking like wet and wintry weather will be possible.

We will have more details over the coming days. In the meantime, enjoy any mild days we are able to get.