Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool today, severe storm potential grows tomorrow night

Thanks to Sunday’s cold front, cool and crisp air has set into place for Monday. Temperatures will head towards the 60s across the state this afternoon, with a few reaching the 70s in southwest Kansas.

High pressure will briefly set in place, and this should help clear out our clouds as the day progresses. Winds stay fairly light out of the northeast, before turning southeast by the afternoon and evening.

The return of southerly flow means an uptick in both temperatures and moisture as we head into Tuesday. Expect mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. This is going to provide ingredients for potent storm development.

Most of Tuesday will stay dry, but as we ramp up those dew points, storms will begin to fire. Once the storms develop, a severe weather threat will need to be monitored immediately.

This complex of storms that develops across southwestern Kansas in the early evening will push east through the overnight hours.

All storm types are possible, including a few tornadoes. Large and damaging hail also looks to be a major concern. The SPC has an enhanced risk highlighted across parts of central and southern Kansas, and a slight risk farther east that includes the Wichita metro area. We need to stay weather aware, especially if you have late night plans Tuesday. Due to the overnight threat, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

The eastern half of Kansas can expect some showers and thunderstorms to stick around through Wednesday morning, but the severe threat will diminish.

Once this system moves out, we are left with much cooler air for the afternoon. 70s Tuesday turn to mid 60s on Wednesday. A cool fall pattern will stick with us for the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine returns with highs mainly into the 60s for the upcoming weekend as well. Rain chances stay low as of now.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears