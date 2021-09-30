Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air arrives, waves of showers and storms into the weekend

A storm system to our southwest and a cold front moving in from the northwest has resulted in our Thursday starting with slow-moving showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and lightning are likely. Gusty winds will be possible too.

We will need to monitor the potential for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch for a few of our counties to the west will be in effect through 10am. This is where heavy rain rolled through overnight. Where there are no flood alerts there could still be some minor flooding.

Some rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have already exceeded 1″ to 2″. The heaviest rain will crawl to the east through this morning.

As the day goes on, Western Kansas will not be as damp as Central and Eastern Kansas into the afternoon.

Clouds, rain, and northerly winds will cool us down quite a bit today. Current temperatures already show a big difference in temperatures between Western and Central Kansas. Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s.

There may be a brief break in the rain this evening, good news for anyone heading to the kickoff of Riverfest. But you will still want to keep an eye on Storm Tracker Radar and have a rain jacket or umbrella handy.

The overnight will not be completely dry as lows fall into the 40s to 60s but Storm Tracker Radar will not be as busy by the time we wake up Friday.

More moisture will gradually build back into the area through Friday, another day where we will need to try to stay dry but the rain will be beneficial.

This wave will linger into Saturday. After that, rain will clear from west to east but it will likely take the whole day for the area to dry out. That means there could be showers around all the way through the evening.

Sunday will be much drier and high temperatures will be close to average. Any active weather next week looks to be at a minimum with normal fall-like temperatures.