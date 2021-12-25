Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler comfort Christmas day, fire danger returns Sunday

Christmas day is off to a nice start despite some chilly temperatures. Most of our winds have eased and a cold front is on the way out.

Highs will be cooler today but still above average in the upper 50s and 60s. Skies will be sunny to start the day with a few late clouds moving in from the south.

After a quiet Christmas day, overnight skies will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from the 20s to the 40s.

Cloud cover will gradually increase into Sunday and clouds will try to squeeze out a shower or sprinkle, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas.

This chance of rain once again does not look too promising as the window of opportunity will be brief. Another disturbance will blow through the Central Plains and quickly push any moisture to the east before the day is over.

In addition to a slim shower chance, there will also be plenty of wind. Sunday will start with a strong breeze and then turn windy. The strongest gusts up to 50 to 55 mph will be to the west.

Fire weather concerns will go back up to the west due to the gusty winds and dry conditions. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday from 12pm to 6pm for our Oklahoma panhandle counties and a portion of Western Kansas.

Temperatures will stay above average into next week. Colder air spills into the area by the middle of next week. Temperatures will improve a bit after Wednesday but there will still be a chill in the air. Moisture will be lacking too but a Central and Eastern Kansas shower or sprinkle is possible Monday night and Tuesday.