Hazy sunshine again today, but we should start to see that smoke decreasing in thickness throughout the day with slow improvements to air quality hour by hour.

A couple of sprinkles or stray showers may be possible in far northwest Kansas tonight, but the real opportunities for rain begin tomorrow evening.

Overnight lows will be cool in the 60s and upper 50s.

Saturday will be one more warm day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A loosely organized complex of thunderstorms will develop over northwestern Kansas tomorrow afternoon.

A few storms may pulse up and become severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail.

We can’t rule out this activity reaching as far east as Wichita by early Sunday morning, but better opportunities for moisture statewide will come in later in the day on Sunday.

Another round of storms fires up Sunday evening and continues across the state, and that will continue into Monday with widespread off and on rain possible throughout the day. Severe weather will not be a major issue but a few isolated severe storms may be possible and need watching.

Rainfall may be locally heavy into early next week, with widespread 1″ totals and a few isolated 2″-3″ totals.

The storms Monday will be mostly triggered by a cold front that brings a significant, lasting cooldown to Kansas. We start next week in the 70s and will stay there for several days. Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will be possible later next week which will keep us near and below average through the next 7 days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.