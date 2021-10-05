Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dry conditions dominate, some warmer days ahead

Tuesday will have a similar look and feel to how we started the work week. A light jacket this morning will suffice against cool temperatures before we warm back up into the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure in the Plains will keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. A few more clouds will build into area from the east late in the day.

Skies will be fair after sundown and we will transition to another “grab a jacket” type of morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

There will not be much of a shift in temperatures until the latter part of the week when a warming trend takes temperatures close to 90 into the weekend. Another cooldown follows.

As high pressure dominates we will stay mainly dry. There will be a couple of instances where a few raindrops will be possible. First Wednesday afternoon when a sprinkle or shower could sneak into a few of our easternmost counties. Then a weak piece of energy to the west could spark a shower Wednesday night.

Other than those slim chances we will have to wait until Saturday night and Sunday for a better chance of rain when the next front slides in. Another shot for showers is looking possible next Tuesday too.