Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out Wednesday, gradually losing clouds and the chill

There are some lingering showers south of I-70 with the majority of the rain in the Wichita Metro. There could be a lingering sprinkle through the latter part of the morning but the rest of the day will be drier.

Where conditions are drier this morning, some fog could slow down commuters.

There will be some clearing in far Western Kansas. Winds will also switch to a southerly direction. This will help some highs to the west warm into the 50s. It will still be chilly in the 40s and cloudy to the east.

Clouds will continue to break to the north and west tonight. This will help temperatures drop below freezing. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Freeze and frost alerts have been issued and will be in effect from the overnight through Thursday morning.

After a cold start to the day tomorrow, clouds in South Central Kansas will gradually clear out.

Highs will continue to warm through the 50s and 60s. 70s are looking likely to the west over the weekend.

The weekend will also be sunny but winds will pick up too. The next potential weather maker will move into the Plains between Tuesday and Wednesday. It is not looking like much moisture will impact the area but this is something the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring.