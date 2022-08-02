If you plan to head out to the polls this afternoon, take a water bottle with you. Temperatures will climb to the triple digits across the Sunflower State, and you do not want to be stuck waiting in the heat without water.

Heat Advisories are in place for a large portion of the region today, with a few Southcentral counties seeing the Advisory through 8 PM tomorrow.

Sunny skies will be the trend this afternoon, but isolated storms will start to bubble up in Northwestern Kansas this evening as our next boundary arrives. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but nothing severe is expected tonight.

Storms slide east on Wednesday and bring the potential for severe weather for those in our easternmost counties.

Strong winds and large hail will be possible as storms redevelop during peak heating Wednesday evening. Rain will not be widespread by any means, and totals will be less than half of an inch for those who do see showers.

Temperatures will only dip back into the upper 90s on Wednesday, and then we rebound right back up into the triple digits for the rest of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll