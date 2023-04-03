A boundary is moving across the Sunflower State today, cutting the region in half. Those in northern Kansas will see a few more clouds than those in southern Kansas. This boundary will also cause a wide range of temperatures this afternoon.

Those on the north side of the front will sit in the 60s this afternoon, while those to the south of it will be warmer, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures tonight will also be split. Northwest Kansas stays cool in the 30s, while portions of southcentral Kansas only drop into the 50s. Winds start to pick back up overnight, with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. Southerly winds kick into high gear on Tuesday with the arrival of our next cold front.

Fire Weather Warnings and Watches now cover most of the state for tomorrow. Strong winds will race into the region with our next cold front. Paired with warm temps and dry conditions, we get the perfect recipe for any spark to ignite and start a wildfire quickly.

Winds will be especially strong ahead of our next cold front on Tuesday. We could see gusts up to 75 MPH in portions of the region.

High Wind Warnings are in place for much of southwest Kansas through 9 PM on Tuesday. Please, no outdoor burning for the next few days!

A few sprinkles will be possible in western Kansas late Tuesday night behind the passing cold front, but moisture will be limited.

We will be monitoring storms that will fire up along the cold front late Tuesday night. Showers are expected to initiate in eastern Kansas before intensifying as they move east into Missouri.

Our far eastern counties are included in the Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow, as a few storms could flare up in our area before quickly moving east.

Temperatures will drop significantly behind the passing cold front. Northerly winds push highs back into the 50s on Wednesday. We slowly warm back into the 70s by Saturday and jump to the upper 70s by the start of next week.

Dry air will move in behind the passing cold front. This will keep skies sunny and clear through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll