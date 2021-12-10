Storm Track 3 Forecast: Friday system brings strong winds, a temperature change, and a rain/snow chance

A disturbance is making a sweep through the Central Plains and will soon sweep through the sunflower state. Snow is falling to our north and west but we will miss out on most of the moisture associated with this system.

A boundary has dipped into the area and will create a noticeable split in our temperatures. Highs will range from the 30s to the 70s! The coldest air will be to the northwest and the warmest air will be to the southeast. We will see highs into the early afternoon and then temperatures will quickly fall through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening as colder air rushes in with a cold front.

There will be more changes in the form of a little precipitation and high fire danger. This system will produce strong winds with gusts possibly reaching 40 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be to the southwest. For now, only Beaver and Harper counties in Oklahoma are under a Wind Advisory.

With gusty winds and mainly dry conditions, outdoor burning is highly discouraged because any fires that are started can quickly spread and get out of control. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect today for southern portions of the area.

There will not be enough moisture to douse the fire danger. There will be a chance of a sprinkle or shower from mid morning to early afternoon to the south and east of Wichita. There will also be a chance of snow to the northwest but this may not happen until midday.

As colder air rushes in, there will be a chance of a rain/snow shower that sweeps west to east through the afternoon and evening. The best chance will be to the north but a sprinkle or snowflake could reach as far south as Garden City and Hutchinson.

Any snow that accumulates to the north will be very little and should not impact travel. A wraparound snowflake could spin back into the area into the overnight but this system will be on the way out by then.

Sunshine returns Saturday but we will start the day in the freezer with lows bottoming out in the teens and 20s.

Highs Saturday will be near average in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another warming trend will begin as early as Sunday. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s in the days that follow.

There is not much moisture on the horizon. There will be another system that blows in mid-week but it will come through mainly dry. It will also drop our temperatures again by Thursday.