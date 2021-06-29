Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front sparks more rain Tuesday, temperatures stay below average

A stalled boundary continues to sit across the area. This will keep our atmosphere agitated and spark periods of showers and storms. The boundary will also keep skies mostly cloudy.

Most of the rain to start the day will be found between Central and Eastern Kansas. However, as the day goes on there will still be some rain around Western Kansas too.

Because the front has not budged, temperatures will not either. Tuesday’s highs will remain below average for this time of year.

There have been periods of heavy rain over the last few days between South Central and Eastern Kansas. With more heavy rain possible in this part of the area today, anyone who lives in a low-lying or flood-prone area will need to monitor conditions closely. A Flood Watch will be in effect in this part of the area through this evening.

Isolated showers and storms will still be around after the Flood Watch is allowed to expire. Most of us will still be able to get a good night’s sleep as lows dip back down into the 50s and 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues into mid-week with widely scattered showers storms moving in and developing Wednesday. Highs stay below average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High temperatures will keep warming through the 80s after Wednesday and over the holiday weekend as we dry out.

Before we say goodbye to the moisture, we will have another chance Thursday.

By late Thursday, high pressure will begin to sink in from the north. This will help clear out much of the moisture. A shower or storm still cannot be ruled out Friday. Weather worries will be at a minimum for the 4th of July as it will just be warm and partly cloudy with light winds. Temperatures turn toasty into next week with highs in the upper 80s to 90s.