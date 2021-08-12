Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat backs off by the weekend, storm chances remain

The heat will start to back off today but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Heat indices will likely get above 100 the farther east you are. A Heat Advisory also remains in effect for a few of our easternmost counties through this evening.

Even though skies are dry now and will stay that way through the first half of the day, a boundary will likely spark more showers and storms later today.

After 3pm we will need to be weather aware. Storms will develop late in the afternoon to the north, especially around I-70.

A strong to severe storm will be possible but any severe weather will be isolated. Damaging gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Points farther south will have a slightly better chance for rain later in the evening and into the overnight.

Friday starts with a few leftovers around and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A city or two to the northwest could briefly experience some cooler comfort and dip into the 50s just before sunrise.

Widely scattered rain and rumbles will stick around through Friday.

Severe weather is not as likely but we will need to watch out for a stronger storm by evening to the southeast and to the northwest.

A chance of storms will linger into the weekend. So far, they want to favor points north but cannot be ruled out to the south on Saturday. Rain chances will gradually go down through the weekend.

Heat backs off even more by the end of the work week and will drop down closer to average in the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs will stay near average next week.