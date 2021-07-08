Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat builds back in before another weekend cold front

Skies are drier with a lot less cloud cover now that the cold front has pushed all the way through. However, warmer air will begin to build back in and highs will heat up into the upper 80s and 90s as north winds switch back out of the south.

Winds will be gusty at times to the west. Skies will be sunny and dry until tonight when our next front to the northwest sends a weak impulse our way. There is a small chance of a shower or storm to the north but most of us will stay dry.

There could be a lingering shower or storm in North Central Kansas through midday Friday. There is a better chance of storms by Friday evening as the front to the north gets closer to our area.

A strong or severe storm could impact some of our northernmost counties. Hail and gusty winds are the main storm threats.

The front swings through the rest of the area Friday night and Saturday. Showers and storms will lose some of their punch Friday night but there will likely be some leftovers around into Saturday.

The cold front will also bring some heat relief our way. We will wrap up the work week in the 90s and possibly even some triple digit highs to the north and west. Then we will drop back down into the 80s over the weekend.

The front will take its time tracking through the area and could spark some redeveloping storms between Central and Eastern Kansas in the afternoon and evening. This is where a Marginal Risk of severe weather has been placed for the possibility of damaging wind gusts. One or two storms could be strong to severe.

Most of the rain moves out during the overnight. There could be some leftover showers Sunday but mainly to the east of the interstate. Skies do not look too active next week and temperatures will gradually return to the 90s.