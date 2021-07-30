Storm Track 3 Forecast: High heat and humidity into the weekend

After another steamy start this morning, highs will not have any trouble heating back up into the 90s and 100s. Heat indices could get as high as 105 to 110.

Heat alerts will remain in effect through today and have been extended through Saturday evening due to the combination of high heat and humidity.

A cold front moves in tomorrow and relief will follow by Sunday when highs drop into the 80s.

The front that moves in over the weekend will also bring a chance for storms. In the meantime, Friday will be sunny and dry. There is a chance of a storm or two in the heat of the afternoon in Northeast Kansas but any rain should stay outside of our area.

Expect a dry, warm night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday starts on a quiet note before the front starts to move in. We will need to keep an eye to the sky because there will be a chance for storms as the front tracks south.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather has been placed around and east of the Kansas Turnpike. An isolated stronger storm could be capable of hail and damaging wind gusts.

Widely scattered rain and rumbles will be around through the night.

There will be a lingering shower or storm mainly to the south early Sunday but the rest of the day should trend drier.

Rain chances are not looking the best next week but are still worth keeping an eye on. Highs will slowly warm from the upper 80s back to the low 90s late next week.