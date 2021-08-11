Storm Track 3 Forecast: High heat continues mid-week, spotty storms still possible

Showers and storms have fizzled out so it will be a mainly dry start to Wednesday. However, a boundary is still hanging around and this will create unsettled skies again later today.

In the meantime, skies will be fair and temperatures will quickly heat back up with a breezy south wind. Highs will not have any trouble returning to the 90s and 100s. Heat indices could push 109+ again. This will keep a Heat Advisory in effect for portions of Central and all of Eastern Kansas through this evening. This is where higher dew points and moisture will make the heat feel more oppressive.

New storms will start to bubble later in the afternoon from Southwest through Central Kansas. So far, the Storm Prediction Center does not have a severe risk placed in the area but I would not be surprised if there is an isolated warning for strong gusts and/or hail.

Isolated showers and storms will linger into the evening but then fizzle out by the overnight. The rest of the night will be dry and warm with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will not be as hot but only by a few degrees, we will still heat back up through the 90s. By the end of the work week our highs will dip back down to seasonable levels in the low 90s and we will continue that trend through much of next week. There could even be some highs in the 80s.

As temperatures start to level out we will need to stay weather aware. Thursday starts dry but more storms will go up in the afternoon. Most of the initial storms will be closer to I-70 and they will need to be monitored for severe potential. Damaging gusts will be the main storm threat.

Wichita will have a better chance for a shower or storm into the overnight.

There will likely be widely scattered rain and rumbles around through Friday but the severe threat will shrink. We will need to watch for an evening/overnight storm or two around over the weekend too.