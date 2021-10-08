Storm Track 3 Forecast: High heat into the weekend, cooler air and storms return Sunday

It is a dry and quiet start to the day but a front hanging to our north will bring big changes our way over the weekend.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun as skies stay dry going through the day ahead. The afternoon will be hot with highs heating up into the 80s and 90s. Record highs will be in jeopardy. The best chance for any records to be broken will be in Southwest and South Central Kansas where temperatures will be the hottest.

After a warm, but also pleasant evening our lows will dip into the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies.

In addition to another hot day in the 80s and 90s, winds Saturday will be stronger and gusty. It will also be dry which has already prompted a Fire Weather Watch to the southwest that will be in effect during the afternoon and evening hours.

As the front begins to move in, a shower or storm will be possible to the northwest by Saturday evening. Any rain by the time we wake up Sunday morning will still be to the north and west of Wichita.

Rain chances for the Wichita Metro will go up through the afternoon and everyone will notice a significant drop in temperatures.

Sunday will also be a weather aware day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an isolated severe risk between South Central and Eastern Kansas. The greatest risk of severe weather in the region will be farther south in Oklahoma. We will need to be weather aware during the evening hours.

Leftover rain and rumbles will linger to the east Monday morning but the rest of the day will dry out.

The break between systems will be brief as another blows in Tuesday. Showers and storms will be possible again and it is looking like some stronger storms cannot be ruled out.

After showers and storms and gusty winds exit Wednesday, we will get a break from active weather late next week with pleasant fall temperatures.