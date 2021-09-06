Storm Track 3 Forecast: High pressure keeps us quiet this week

High pressure has a tight grip on the region and will keep us dry and sunny. This will be a running theme this week.

There could be some patchy fog around through mid morning but visibility issues will not be much of a concern to start the day.

Expect a toasty Labor Day. Winds will be light but they will be out of the south which will help us heat back up through the 90s.

There have been some hints at a small chance of a shower or storm in the Oklahoma Panhandle but most of us will stay dry. Should there be something around that part of the area it will be during the early evening.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s. There could be some cooler 50s to the northwest.

A cold front moves in through Tuesday, tracking north to south. It will pick up our winds and start to drop high temperatures back down into the 80s to the north and west. Wichita will still heat up into the 90s but will feel some of the relief by mid-week.

As the front moves in it could spark a shower or storm to the south and east of Wichita but most of us will stay dry.

The rest of the week is looking completely dry and high temperatures will quickly bounce back into the 90s.