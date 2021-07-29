Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot and dry trend through the rest of the work week

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Friday evening for a few of our counties closer to Northeast Kansas. Heat indices could get up to 105 to 108. An Excessive Heat Warning for a few of our easternmost counties has also been extended through Friday evening, this is where heat indices could get up to 110.

The combination of high heat and humidity will keep heat alerts in effect. Highs today will once again reach the 90s and triple digits.

An isolated shower or storm will develop in the heat of the day to our north in Nebraska. One or two will attempt to approach the Kansas/Nebraska line this evening but will likely stay to our north.

Most of our skies stay dry tonight with lows mainly in the 70s.

A front to our north could spark a storm closer to Northeast Kansas tomorrow but rain in the region will keep avoiding our area as high pressure continues to dominate.

We will not only have sunny skies to wrap up the work week but more oppressive heat and humidity too. Saturday will be just as hot but winds will begin to switch out of the north as the front moves in. Then a cooler trend settles in.

Just before we cool down, the front could spark a shower or storm to the north Saturday evening. As the front tracks south through Sunday some rain and rumbles could be around but chances are not anything to get excited about.

Highs in the 80s to end the weekend will feel much better. A shower or storm could be around early next week. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry and seasonably warm during the new work week.