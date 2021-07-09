Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot blast Friday then evening storms and a cooler weekend

Today’s heat will grab everyone’s attention. This will be the hottest day of the week with widespread highs reaching the 90s and triple digits. With the humidity factored in, temperatures could feel up to five to seven degrees hotter. This is why a Heat Advisory has been issued and includes a handful of our counties to the north. The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm to 8pm.

Strong southerly winds will help pump the hotter air into the area. This blast of heat will be brief because our next cold front is in sight and will bring relatively cooler temperatures over the weekend. However, the front will also spark storms which could be strong to severe later this evening. There are already some isolated showers and storms to the north and some may try to linger into midday.

Skies will not be as sunny today as a few more clouds dot the sky. As the cold front approaches a better chance of storms develops to the north.

These storms will need to be monitored closely because there is a severe risk along the I-70 corridor and to the north. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

Storms continue through the evening but should lose some of their punch during the overnight and will not be as numerous. A shower or storm could reach South Central Kansas as the front starts to swing into the area.

Another severe risk evolves Saturday with the greatest risk along and to the east of the Turnpike. Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats.

There could be a lingering shower or storm around early Saturday, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas, but it will be the afternoon and evening hours that we will have to stay weather aware.

There could be a trailing shower or storm behind the main line but conditions will turn drier by the overnight. While the cold front will give us a bumpy road into and over the weekend it will also usher in some heat relief as highs drop into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The end of the weekend will be drier but a shower may try to wrap back around into the area.

Below average highs continue into the start of next week. By mid-week some impulses may spark some showers and storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Heat builds back through the upper 80s and 90s.