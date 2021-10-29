Storm Track 3 Forecast: Less wind and more sun into the weekend

Winds are still strong to start Friday but they will gradually lose their strength as the day progresses. Winds will be much lighter after sundown.

While most of us are dry, a sprinkle or light shower could skim some of our easternmost counties through daybreak as a system continues to crawl to the east. Skies will be much brighter today for Central and Eastern Kansas.

Highs will be close to average in the 60s. We will need jackets and coats this morning but will be able to briefly lose them during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight will allow temperatures to turn colder. Everyone will wake up to lows in the 30s. There could be some patchy frost where temperatures dip closer to freezing. A Frost Advisory has been issued for a few of our counties closer to Northeast Kansas.

After a cold start early Saturday morning, highs will warm a few more degrees and reach the upper 60s to low 70s. This warm-up will be brief as temperatures begin to take a bigger dip Sunday. More of a chill will return to the air on Halloween after a cold front comes through but skies will stay dry.

Behind the boundary, there will be some moisture in the form of rain and snow mainly to the north Sunday night. Then to the north and west Monday. Wichita and South Central Kansas could see a few raindrops.

Skies will stay slightly unsettled through mid-week with a chance of a rain/snow shower west and mainly rain farther east. The first work week of November will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.