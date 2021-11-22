Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild through mid-week then a chilly Thanksgiving

High pressure is in control in the Plains. Skies will yield more sunshine than clouds. There is also not much activity upstream which is a good thing when it comes to holiday travel this week. Any travel troubles this week will be at a minimum when it comes to weather-related issues.

After a cold start, highs will warm above average into the 60s. There could be a few spots that briefly touch the low 70s.

Temperatures overnight will return to the 20s and 30s.

Winds will ramp up ahead of our next front tomorrow. Due to gusty and dry conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the west. Tuesday is not the day to be doing any outdoor burning as any fires could quickly get out of control and spread rapidly.

Winds tomorrow will also be out of the south which will give high temperatures an even warmer boost into the 60s and 70s. The front will move in Wednesday and begin to drop our temperatures. Everyone will be chilly by Thanksgiving.

Similar to our recent trend, there will not be much moisture associated with this disturbance but it could spark a few showers or snowflakes. A chance of rain will first develop to the west and northwest Wednesday. Then to the southeast late in the day and by Wednesday night. A few raindrops will be possible closer to Wichita.

As any moisture shifts east and temperatures begin to fall, there could be a trailing flurry. After this system moves out there will still be a brisk breeze but the rest of the week looks sunny with highs rebounding through the 50s and 60s.