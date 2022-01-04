Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Tuesday before another temperature drop and snow chance

Our next cold front is on the way and before it arrives high temperatures today will be above average. After a freezing start, we will see a nice rebound into the 50s. There could be a few 40s to the north and milder low 60s will be possible farther south.

A few more clouds will move in but we will still see breaks and peeks of sun. Winds will be breezy with stronger gusts to the northwest.

We will return to the freezer tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

After a the front comes through later today we will feel the colder change Wednesday afternoon. Highs will fall into the 20s and 30s. The breeze Thursday will be very bitter. Dangerously low wind chills return and it will feel like it is below zero before we reach the end of the work week.

In addition to the mid-week cold, there will also be a chance of snow. Snow showers will start to the north Wednesday. This is where most of the snow will fall. Totals should not have much trouble reaching an inch or two. Closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line is where totals could exceed 2″.

Snow showers will slide south of I-70 by the evening. Snow totals will not be as high south of the interstate.

Wichita’s chance of snow will be after dark into early Thursday. Only a coating is expected but it will still be enough for a potentially slick commute early Thursday morning. Most of the snow should move out by mid morning.

High temperatures attempt to recover to wrap up the work week and highs return to the 50s Saturday. Another front moves in over the weekend, turning Sunday seasonably chilly. The front could also spark a few raindrops but it is looking like moisture will track to the east before this happens.