Storm Track 3 Forecast: More heat Monday before rain chances increase

After a hot and windy end to the weekend, we will have more heat to start the work week. Highs will soar into the 90s and record highs will once again be in jeopardy. There is a front to the north but this is where it will stay, keeping the door to cooler air closed.

Winds will not be as strong today but they will still be breezy. We should continue to hold off on doing any outdoor burning due to the winds, dry conditions, and hot temperatures.

A few more clouds will begin to move in, especially to the southwest, as our next disturbance nears the area.

After sundown, a chance of rain will move into Southwest Kansas. This chance continues through the overnight and a shower could track into Northwest Kansas by daybreak Tuesday. We will also start the day in the 50s and 60s.

Central and Eastern Kansas will stay dry during the night and into Tuesday but skies will not be as clear once the sun comes back up. A chance of spotty showers and storms will mainly reside in Western Kansas but one or two will try to sneak into portions of Central Kansas.

Most of this moisture lifts north during the night but a random storm could still be around into Wednesday.

As more clouds and a chance of rain gradually move in, this will help temperatures cool down. Highs will still be above average through mid-week but then pleasant 70s will follow.

A chance of rain and rumbles will pick back up late Wednesday and there will likely be some around during the night.

A cold front moves in by Thursday and will keep conditions unsettled.

We will continue to have showers and storms around at times heading into the weekend as the front stalls out. Once we dry out we will keep the fall feel with highs mainly in the 70s into next week.