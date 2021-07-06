Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next front sparks showers and storms Tuesday

Tuesday starts with more sun than clouds and pleasant temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A few more clouds will bubble to the north and west as a front approaches. The cold front will likely spark showers and storms. They will initially develop in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Storms will need to be monitored closely because there is an isolated severe risk to the west. Damaging gusts and hail are the main storm threats.

As the front tracks through the area a chance of storms will linger into the evening and through the night. A chance will be confined to the west through sundown before entering Central Kansas.

It will be toasty in the 80s and 90s before the front begins to switch winds out of the north.

After sundown we will cool back down into the 60s and 70s.

The front keeps pushing through the area Wednesday and brings a storm chance to areas farther south and east, including the Wichita Metro. Severe weather is not expected but skies will be unsettled. The driest part of the area will be to the northwest where the front has cleared. Storms exit the area into the evening.

Mid-week highs cool a few degrees and will be comfortably warm in the low to middle 80s tomorrow.

Highs rise once again and return to the 90s by the end of the work week. Another cold front late Friday will take some of the edge off the heat over the weekend. The front will also spark another storm chance into and over the weekend.