Storm Track 3 Forecast: Normal fall temperatures Tuesday before Wednesday rumbles

A cold front has cleared most of the area and is still creating a divide in our temperatures. This morning there are some temperatures that have dipped below freezing to the northwest while there are milder 50s to the east.

For those that did not cool much yesterday, high temperatures will dip closer to November standards today.

Skies will be mainly dry today but some clouds will be around this morning. We should be able to see some sun break free by the afternoon.

Cloud cover will build back into the sunflower state after sundown as our next system begins to brew. A few showers will begin to show up by daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures to start the day will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Showers and storms will continue to develop through Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as early as midday. We will need to monitor the afternoon and evening hours when storms blossom across Central Kansas.

The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a Marginal Risk of severe weather for a portion of South Central Kansas. Should there be a strong to severe storm, damaging gusts and hail will be the main threats.

As another front sweeps in it will pick up our winds. The strongest gusts will be in Western Kansas.

Rain and rumbles will track to the east through the evening and most of the activity should clear the area early in the overnight.

The heaviest rainfall will be found to the east while Western Kansas misses out on some useful moisture.

There will be another chance of a passing rain or rain/snow shower Thursday night but it is not looking promising.

Once our next front moves through our high temperatures will drop even more and bottom out Friday.

Highs will rebound closer to average over the weekend and into the start of next week with plenty of sunshine and gusty winds at times.