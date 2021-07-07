Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not as warm Wednesday, chance of storms lingers

Scattered thundershowers this morning stretch between Southwest and Northeast Kansas as a cold front continues to take its time tracking through the area.

This activity will move at a crawl to the east through this morning and storms will lose some of their steam by midday.

Redevelopment along and ahead of the front will need to be monitored during the afternoon. Redevelopment will take place between Central and Eastern Kansas, mainly around and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Storm chances will not be as high in the rest of the area. However, this will be one of our cooler days of the week thanks to the front. Highs will be in the 80s.

Storms will exit to the south and east through the evening and the rest of the night will be dry.

Thursday will be sunny and dry but warmer air will begin to lift back over the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s.

Heat peaks Friday with some highs nearing the century mark. This happens before another cold front moves in. It sparks an isolated storm chance to the northwest Thursday night. A better chance of storms moves into the region Friday night. A strong or severe storm may skim some of our northernmost counties. Potential for a stronger storm will need to be monitored Saturday too as the front continues to track through.

Highs over the weekend will drop back down into the 80s before gradually heating back up into the 90s next week.