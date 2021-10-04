Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant start to the work week

Expect a pleasant start to the work week. High pressure in the Central Plains will keep us sunny and dry over the coming days and through much of this week.

Temperatures this morning will be comfortably cool in the 40s and 50s. Highs will warm into the 80s with a few upper 70s sprinkled in.

There will be plenty of sunshine with light northeasterly winds. After sundown, conditions will stay quiet with lows returning to the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the 70s and 80s. We will warm up even more into the weekend with highs nearing the low 90s. A front by the end of the weekend will cool us back down to early fall standards.

There will not be much rain this week. Some moisture to the east will bring a few more clouds into portions of Central and Eastern Kansas Tuesday. This could lead to a few sprinkles or some mist sneaking into the area Wednesday, mainly east of Wichita. Most of us will stay dry.

The front that moves through by the end of the weekend could spark a shower or storm but chances are looking slim right now.