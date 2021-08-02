Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant temperatures and smoky skies to start the first week of August

High pressure has regained control over the Central Plains. However, it is also bringing wildfire smoke back to the sunflower state. Skies will be mostly sunny but everyone will notice a smoky haze blanketing the sky.

Air quality will likely be reduced so those with respiratory issues will want to limit time outdoors.

Drier and cooler air is also being filtered into the area. Expect a pleasant start this morning with lower humidity and temps in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will warm into the 80s which will feel much better than the hot and humid days we had to endure last week.

Expect another pleasant night and morning tomorrow as lows cool back down into the 50s and 60s.

Enjoy these temperatures while they are here because we will inch closer to 90 through mid-week as temperatures warm from west to east. Toastier afternoons in the 90s are on the horizon heading into and over the upcoming weekend.

The first work week of August will begin dry but there will be an increasing chance of rain after today. First to the west Tuesday where there is a boundary. It will spark showers and storms over Colorado, one or two could cross the state line. Most of the area stays dry.

There is a better chance for spotty rain in Western Kansas by Wednesday. A few rumbles will track east into Central Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. So far, severe weather is not expected.

We will dry back out to wrap up the work week but our evenings and overnights over the weekend could include a stray storm.