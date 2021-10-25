Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet, cool Monday before Tuesday storms

We are between systems right now but the break will be brief as our next one is tracking in our direction.

Before it arrives, Monday will be cool and quiet. Be ready for a chilly morning before we warm up into the 60s and 70s. There could be a reading or two in the low 80s in our far Southwest Kansas and Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

Clouds will cover our skies, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas, early in the day but more sunshine will break free during the afternoon. Dense fog this morning could slow down commuters in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

A few more clouds ahead of our next disturbance will build back into the area tonight. Lows will drop back down to the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday will be a weather aware day. While the day starts dry a random sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out as a warm front moves in. Everyone will notice winds of change. Gusty and dry conditions have prompted a Fire Weather Watch for a few of our counties to the west.

Strong southerly flow will warm high temperatures into the 80s but then another drop in temperatures quickly follows.

A cold front races in and will likely spark some showers and storms by the evening, some could be strong to severe. The greatest risk of severe weather will be between Western and Central Kansas. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

Scattered activity starts to the west first and then spreads into the rest of the area through the evening and overnight.

Rain and rumbles will linger into mid-week but Western Kansas will not be as damp. Active weather gradually slides east and we will be drier by Thursday.

With the exception of some gusty winds through Friday, the rest of the week looks fine as high pressure builds back into the region. Temperatures remain fall-like for pre-Halloween activities and trick-or-treating this weekend.