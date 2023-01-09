Expect a nice Monday afternoon as we get the new week started. Winds will be on the light side and high temperatures will continue to run well above January averages. Our average high temperatures for the second week of January are in the lower 40s. Today’s highs in the 50s will be 10-15 degrees above that. In fact, far southern Kansas will likely top out in the lower 60s this afternoon!

\We will be under the influence of high pressure right through tomorrow helping to keep skies fair and dry with a continuation of very mild temperatures.

High pressure will gradually break down after tomorrow as our next system approaches. You will notice more clouds by Wednesday and there will be an increasing chance of rain and snow in much of western Kansas by Wednesday afternoon.

The Wintry weather will not be too far away as low pressure begins to drag cooler air into the area. It’s not anywhere near as cold as the Arctic air we had a few weeks ago but it is cold enough to change rain to snow Wednesday night across northwest and north central Kansas where snow accumulations will be possible. It can be a slippery morning commute Thursday from areas near the I-70 corridor northward into southern Nebraska.

The system is looking to move quickly across the central Plains such that there already be clearing during the day Thursday.

Wichita will be mild for mid-week but Northwest Kansas will begin to see high temperatures fall to the 40s. Everyone will cool down by Thursday but highs will be closer to the averages for January both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will recover back to above-average levels just in time for the upcoming weekend as southerly winds return to Kansas.

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston