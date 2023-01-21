Snow has been across most of western into North Central Kansas overnight and this morning making for slippery travel as a storm system centered over the Texas Panhandle tracks east into Oklahoma today.

Winter storm warnings and Winter Weather Weather Advisories are posted for today into tonight. Travel will be a slow go with slippery roads in much of western into central Kansas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team is expecting accumulations ranging from 4-6 inches west and north central to a coating to 2 inches towards Wichita where rain will be mixed with the snow. The mixed rain and snow should change to all snow in Wichita after 3 pm today.

At least the winds are not looking terribly strong to make matters more difficult. This snow tracks East this morning, arriving closer to the I-135 corridor for breakfast. Rain mix closer to Wichita, initially, then becomes mostly snow during the afternoon. Count on the metro having a heavier band of snow during the afternoon before this system wanes to the east by Saturday evening. Looks like the storm overall becomes less dynamic with not as heavy of snow as Saturday progresses.

Snow will gradually end in south central Kansas early this evening but will end in north Central Kansas a few hours later this evening.

Watch for slick travel as temperatures everywhere fall below freezing overnight.

Sunshine briefly is back Sunday. It will be a chilly day and colder where the snow has fallen.

Another system arrives late Monday into Tuesday. The ultimate track and timing of the early-week system still need to be resolved on the modelling which will determine how much snow parts of Kansas and the drought-stricken Plains will receive. We are leaning toward the southern and southeast Kansas having the best chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday.

Once it clears, temperatures will trend below average the rest of the week. Overnight lows in parts of Kansas could drop to the single digits at night, especially to the north.

1/21/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 39 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 10-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: N/NE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow at night.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston