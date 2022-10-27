Rain is a welcomed sight across the Sunflower State this evening. Coverage has become a little more widespread over the last few hours, with rain stretching from Nebraska to Oklahoma.

Showers will linger into the later half of the evening as we see moisture track east across the state. Western Kansas will not see much more rainfall this evening, but a few showers are possible far to the southwest tonight.

Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the low 30s. Chilly conditions can be expected off to the northwest, where northerly winds have been moving cold air behind the passing boundary.

Showers are possible early tomorrow morning along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Cloud cover starts the day, but drier air will filter in throughout the day, leading to sunnier skies by the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be back in the 60s for most. Those along the Colorado/Kansas state line will see temperatures teeter toward the upper 50s. It will be a very fall-like day across the state.

Despite the rainfall we have seen today, the drought has worsened across southern Kansas. Most of south Kansas is now in an exceptional drought level.

Temperatures this weekend are looking picture-perfect. We will align with our seasonal average as highs sit in the mid-60s. A few spotty showers will be possible early Friday morning, but other than that, we are looking at a dry couple of days ahead of us.

Temperatures start on a warming trend for next week as highs jump back into the 70s for Halloween on Monday. We stay above average as we head into the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll