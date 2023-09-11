Rain and cooler temperatures are finally here! Widespread light to moderate rain is moving across southern Kansas mainly for areas south of I-70.

This rain will keep moving to the east through the evening and that will keep things soggy around Wichita for the rest of the day. Cloud cover and the cold front will hold temperatures in the 60s.

Rain moves out this evening and overnight will be mostly dry with clearing skies by sunrise. The clearing skies will let temperatures cool down to the 50s and 40s overnight.

Tomorrow is going to be downright gorgeous! The rain will be long gone and the sun comes out. Highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine, light winds. It will be one you will want to get outside as much as possible.

Another system moves in beginning on Wednesday out west first, which will bring more clouds and rain. Rain coverage will be spotty on Wednesday but a bit more activity spreads in on Thursday.

A few thunderstorms may be in the mix for southwestern Kansas, but by and large this looks like another light to moderate rain event that will persist into Thursday. Models have backed off on the precipitation amounts but an additional ¼ to 1/2″ of rain may be in the cards.

This will also provide another reinforcing shot of cooler air, which keeps highs in the 60s and 70s all the way into the weekend. A weak upper level low will keep things cooler, with high pressure shoved well south of Kansas.

More sunshine next week will take temperatures back near average in the 80s, but hot weather is not expected to come back anytime soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 55 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.