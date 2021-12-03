Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable temperatures gradually return, dry conditions persist

Our next cold front is on the move and will kick-off our next cooldown. The front will also move through dry.

The front will track from the northwest to the southeast. You will notice an uptick in winds with its arrival.

Winds will also switch out of a northerly direction and cool highs down into the 60s. We will still be above average but it will not be as warm as Thursday’s record warmth.

Skies will continue to be fair with the exception of a few more clouds building in southern parts of the area.

The front will move out by the end of the day and the northwest corner will notice a colder start by early Saturday morning. Lows will range from the 20s to the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the 50s over the weekend.

There is a small chance of a shower to the southeast Saturday but most of the area will stay dry. There will be a quick rebound closer to 60 Sunday with gusty winds. Another front will move through at the end of the weekend which will also come through dry with most of the moisture missing us to the southeast.

Sunday’s front will knock highs down to chilly 40s Monday. Highs the rest of the week will hover close to average with some cooler and milder days mixed in. A couple of disturbances between Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some moisture to the Plains but it does not look to line up for Kansas. There is another system that is taking shape for next weekend that is worth keeping an eye on.