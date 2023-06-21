A tornado watch is in effect for southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle until 10:00 pm Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along the dryline in this area during the afternoon. Storms will likely be supercells and be capable of all hazards, including large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes.

The supercells this afternoon will stay confined to the watch area and move generally southeast, away from our area. However, another cluster of strong storms will develop in northeastern Colorado and begin moving southeast toward us this evening.

Those storms will take a while to get here and will arrive well after dark as a complex, mainly carrying a damaging wind threat into the area.

We will see dry time come Thursday, with highs rebounding back into the 70s and 80s by the late afternoon. Another wave of storms will track through the region into Thursday night.

Storms once again move through the Sunflower State on Friday. Isolated storms will develop across western Kansas in the later afternoon and evening. Storms could become severe as they move through the region.

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for far northwest Kansas and our Nebraska counties. A Marginal Risk is covering much of the rest of the region. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures quickly climb as we move into a drier pattern this weekend. Highs jump into the mid-90s by Sunday and eventually reach the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll