After a warm day, temperatures steadily fall back into the 60s overnight. Winds remain breezy out of the south with starry skies.

Labor Day will be another warm and windy day in the Sunflower State. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by noon and continue to climb, peaking in the upper 90s and low 100s by the evening.

Winds will be strong across the region. Gusts from 20 to 35 MPH will be possible across the state as southerly flow works to keep our temperatures above average.

Warm, windy, and dry conditions lead to fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Watches have been issued for our Oklahoma Pandel counties tomorrow. Please be cautious if you plan on firing up the grill.

It honestly might be too hot to grill tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the triple digits for a large portion of the state.

A brief shot of showers will arrive in northwest Kansas late tomorrow night. Showers will be hit or miss along the boundary advancing into the state. This cold front will slowly track east, taking rain chances with it.

The cold front will not deter temperatures. We reach the upper 90s before feeling a slight cool down on Wednesday. The roller coaster continues as up and down temperatures follow us into the weekend, where we finally settle back towards our seasonal average.

Rain chances look more favorable across the Plains for the upcoming weekend. This will be much needed as drought conditions are predicted to worsen over the next seven days as we see a continued lack of moisture in the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind SE/S 10-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 98 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 64 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll