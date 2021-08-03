Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim shot for showers before a toastier turn

We have another day ahead of poor air quality. Sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues should continue to limit time outdoors because conditions could cause breathing difficulties.

Smoke from wildfires to the north and northwest is still getting pumped all the way down into the sunflower state. Expect more hazy skies and filtered sunshine. There will also be more radiant sunrises and sunsets.

After another cool, comfortable start this morning we will rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s. With low humidity, temperatures during the warmest part of the day will not feel too bad.

Late in the day and during the evening an approaching disturbance could bring a shower or storm to Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. This part of the area has a better shot at staying dry with most of the rain staying on the Colorado side. The approaching disturbance should start to improve our quality by tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with comfortable lows in the 60s.

Temperature-wise we will have a similar day tomorrow. Wednesday brings a slightly better chance for a shower or storm to the west. This activity will track to the east into Central Kansas after sundown.

Western Kansas will be drier by Thursday as a spotty shower tracks through Central and Eastern Kansas. The entire area should be dry by Thursday evening.

After the rain moves out, high heat will move back in. Widespread highs in the 90s will wrap up the work week. There could be some triple digit highs over the weekend.

The toastier turn continues into next week. It is still looking like our overnights could be slightly unsettled with a stray storm around but days ahead after mid-week are looking mainly dry.