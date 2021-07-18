Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances, heat quickly builds

A few thunderstorms out there this morning across western Kansas, but right now they are falling apart. We will continue to see a few isolated cells throughout the morning out that way.

Other than that, we are starting warm in the 70s. It is also going to remain very humid this morning and for the rest of today.

We can expect dew points in the 60s and lower 70s, especially across the eastern half of Kansas.

Highs today look warm again, but still slightly below average for this time of year. Expect upper 80s to lower 90s across the state.



Slight shifts in the forecast as far as storm chances go for Sunday. I am throttling them back a bit for south central Kansas. We have a remnant boundary farther west that it looks like our model guidance wants to focus storms on. A few isolated storms are still possible along and west of I-135.

This lines up with the latest forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. Those in western Kansas have a better chance to see thunderstorms today as a complex works in from Nebraska. A cell or two could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being a concern.

An isolated cell cannot be ruled out for those of us in south central Kansas, but again the chances remain low. Scattered thunderstorms look possible across the state again for Monday. Right now, severe weather does not look to be a threat.

We will keep some clouds in the region, allowing for some cooler temperatures over Monday afternoon. I am going only mid 80s for highs! After Monday, high pressure should set in. This will gradually warm temperatures and provide a bit more sunshine. The pattern favors a hot trend as we head into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears