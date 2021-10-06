Storm Track 3 Forecast: Smooth sailing into mid-week, heat and rain chances follow

There is a disturbance to our east that will bring some rain showers to our neighbors in Missouri. The disturbance will also push a little more cloud cover our way into Central and Eastern Kansas. Western Kansas will be cloud-free. A sprinkle or shower could sneak into the area but most of us should stay dry, including Wichita.

After another cool morning, high temperatures will warm above average but will still be pleasant in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

There will be a southeasterly breeze to the west that will stick around after sundown and keep most low temperatures from dipping past the 50s.

Another disturbance to the west could spark a shower or two tonight into early Thursday, mainly in Southwest Kansas.

This weak wave will continue to track to the east tomorrow which is why a random sprinkle cannot be completely ruled out in Central Kansas. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow with widespread 80s expected.

The warmer trend will peak between Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the upper 80s to the low 90s. Record highs this time of year are in the 90s so Mother Nature may hand out some medals into the first half of the weekend. A cooldown quickly follows and the cold front will also bring a few showers and storms to the area late in the weekend.

Mainly north and west Saturday night and then farther south and east through Sunday. There could be a lingering Central Kansas shower early Monday but the rest of the day will be dry.

There will not be much of a break between systems as a chance of more showers and storms develops Tuesday. Stronger storms are already looking possible so storm chances ahead need to be monitored closely despite getting deeper into fall.