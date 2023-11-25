Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Central and Southwest Kansas today through 3 AM Sunday with Winter Weather Advisories for the Northwest.

Snow has been widespread across the region almost all day long. The highest snowfall totals we have seen so far has been 9 inches in Kingman County. Most have seen 6” with some lower totals mixed in.

Snow will continue to track east through the rest of the night. Heavy bands of snowfall will continue across southcentral Kansas this evening. Snow will continue to push east overnight, eventually clearing out of the state after midnight.

Road conditions have been treacherous today. Slick roads covered with snow will stay that way overnight. In fact, slush on roads will likely freeze through tomorrow morning making roads even slicker. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses. It would be a good deal to put off any travel plans until Sunday if possible.

Lows tonight will be cold with temperatures ranging from the single digits to the 10s across the region.

Wind chills tomorrow will be frigid. Our feels like temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits as strong northerly winds rush into the state. Please be sure to bundle up if you plan on spending an extended amount of time outside.

Highs will reach above freezing by tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the northwest.

Temperatures will be slow to recover over the next few days. Sunny skies for the start of the week will help highs reach back to the 50s by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 100% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Low: 15 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll