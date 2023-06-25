Today was another beautiful day across the Sunflower State. Thanks to the early morning cold front, temperatures stayed near our seasonal average in the upper 80s and low 90s. But most notably, our humidity was highly comfortable, and we had a lovely breezy from the north.

Overnight our winds will stay out of the north. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s under clear and starry skies.

Southerly flow will gradually return tomorrow. Temperatures reach into the upper 80s and low 90s by the late afternoon, making for a seasonal start to the week before we crank up the heat.

Our next chance for showers will arrive on Tuesday. Spotty storms will move across the western half of the state during the afternoon. Temperatures stay warm, with highs in the 90s.

Rain will move along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line overnight, impacting southcentral Kansas. Rainfall will be heavy at times, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder during the night.

Despite the rain, temperatures soar through the middle of the week. We push towards the triple digits by Wednesday before slowly returning to the 80s as we finish the weekend.

An upper-level high-pressure system will build in across the southern Plains. This will create a bubble of warm temperatures over the region and allow us to bake this week.

A disturbance arrives by the weekend, which will help lower our temperatures. Rain chances become more prevalent on Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers across the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 91 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll