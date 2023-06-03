An area of low pressure has parked over the Sunflower State and is helping to drive our storm activity this evening.

Scattered showers and storms continue drifting through the region in the late evening, but most moisture will fizzle after midnight. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with these storms, so please stay aware if you have any outdoor plans tonight.

Temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s tonight. Winds will swing to be out of the east behind the passing low.

Spotty showers return tomorrow afternoon as we finish up the weekend. Rainfall will be hit or miss and not as widespread as what we saw today.

Highs will reach the 70s and 80s by tomorrow afternoon. Western Kansas will stay slightly cooler than the rest of the state thanks to cloud cover and rain-cooled air.

Temperatures stay near our seasonal average as we head into the workweek. Despite the daily chance for rain, highs will hold steady in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be a near-daily occurrence this week. A similar pattern continues of isolated afternoon showers and storms. This rinse-and-repeat trend carries us into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll