Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storm chances continue, staying relatively cool

The western half of the state is dealing with showers and storms early Sunday morning. They were mostly sub-severe, but one cell produced a 66 mph wind gust through the town of Saint Francis in Cheyenne county.

These storms continue to move off to the south and should weaken a bit as they do so. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are likely still with this activity.

Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day to Saturday. We hold on to a slim storm chance throughout the day, mainly out to the west. A bubble up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for all of us however, given the warm and relatively humid air mass we are in.

Highs should reach the upper 80s to lower 90s across the state which is right around average for this time of year. All in all, many will stay dry after the morning storms clear.

Another wave of spotty storms is possible late tonight, and most of our guidance is favoring those out west yet again for a stronger cell. A marginal risk is in place again for far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The threat would be for hail and damaging winds.

We are entering a rather unsettled weather pattern for the upcoming week. Hit and miss storm chances will take over as well as cooler temperatures. We have a few thunderstorms possible on Monday, again looking very spotty in nature. An isolated cell could become strong to severe with hail and damaging wind being the main concern again.

I am seeing signs of a larger system impacting the state late week. It looks like an advancing cold front could spark up a large area of showers and storms potentially Thursday into Friday. That is something we will keep our eyes on.

Otherwise, generally expect intervals of clouds and sunshine with mid to upper 80s and a few low 90 days.