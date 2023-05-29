Spotty storms are firing up across central Kansas this evening. We will also be watching for a wave of energy to push into northwest Kansas this evening that could produce a few stronger storms. A boundary is hugging the Colorado/Kansas state line, which will be the driving force behind the storms in western Kansas tonight.

Storms will develop along the state line before tracking east in the early morning. Showers will fall apart as they move into a more stable environment over central Kansas.

A few storms in northwest Kansas could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern.

Temperatures stay mild overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with winds out of the south.

We stay locked into a similar pattern of daily rainfall changes and warm temperatures as we move through the workweek. Keep the umbrella nearby through the start of next week.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow’s rainfall will be diurnally driven during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the region through the evening.

Overnight we will watch another piece of energy exit the Rockies and advance into western Kasnas. A few of these storms will be on the stronger side.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for most of western Kansas tomorrow as storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Better chances for widespread showers and storms will arrive as our next boundary. Widespread showers will stick around through Thursday and help temperatures return to our seasonal average.

Temperatures remain in the 80s as we enter the weekend, will daily rain chances through the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll