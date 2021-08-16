Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances common this week, temperatures seasonable

Showers and storms between Western and Central Kansas are being monitored closely. They are capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. An isolated severe storm is possible with damaging gusts and hail being the main threats.

Heavy rainfall will also be a concern. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Decatur county until 7:30am. Hodgeman county is also under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:15am.

Isolated rain and rumbles will be around through this morning and possibly into midday.

New storms will develop during the afternoon with a continued threat of a strong to severe storm.

High temperatures will be pretty nice for this time of year. Warm in the 80s but not too toasty.

After sundown, storms should gradually fizzle out. Late in the overnight there will still be a chance to the south heading into early Tuesday.

By the afternoon, a few new storms will develop and a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

This will be the theme this week with showers and storms around at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Wednesday’s chance will mainly impact South Central and Southeast Kansas.

Highs will stay seasonably warm in the 80s to low 90s. A chance of rain will last at least until we get into the weekend.